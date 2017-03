(Video courtesy of News 4 viewer Kelsey on Facebook)

TOWN OF AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A vehicle caught fire on Rt. 400 Monday afternoon in the Town of Aurora.

The video above was taken near the Jamison Rd. exit.

It is not clear what caused the fire.

Rt. 400 southbound could be closed for up to four hours between the Jamison Rd. and Maple St. exits.