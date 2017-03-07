$100,000 in upgrades to Heart Center of Niagara completed

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has made significant upgrades to its Heart Center of Niagara’s Cardiopulmonary Rehab Facility.

The grand opening on Tuesday revealed and celebrated the improvements to the facility, which cost $100,000. Brand new pieces of work out equipment, 18 in total, have been added:

Treadmills.

Steppers.

Three types of exercise bikes.

Arm ergometers.

Elliptical exercisers.

This facility also offers more than just cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation. Exercise programs for the general public are offered, as well as different fitness classes for people with special needs.