1,800 seasonal positions available at Darien Lake

By Published: Updated:
The entrance to Darien Lake Theme Park Resort in Darien, N.Y., Saturday, July 9, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Darien Lake is looking to hire 1,800 people for seasonal positions.

Positions are open in the amusement park, water park, lodging, entertainment and food service departments.

On March 18, anyone interested can attend a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The job fair will take place at Darien Lake’s Lodge on the Lake Hotel.

Darien Lake employees get free park admission, as well as free tickets for friends and family.

The park opens for the season on May 6, but some positions will start as early as April. Full daily operations begin on June 15.

For more information on working at Darien Lake, click/tap here.

