70 fleece jackets to be donated to Haven House after seizure

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — 70 new fleece jackets will be donated to residents of Haven House, a domestic violence shelter, after they were seized from a West Seneca home.

The counterfeit name-brand jackets were discovered by West Seneca police after they received a call for a domestic disturbance in December of 2015.

The suspect in the disturbance fled, and police say he planned to sell the jackets.

They became the property of the police department when the suspect was arrested.

The logos on the jackets had to be covered up in order for them to be legally worn.

“We are grateful to share in this significant opportunity to spread awareness about domestic violence prevention, and to demonstrate the positive outcomes that stem from strong partnerships,” Child & Family Services’ Haven House High Risk Team Coordinator Ahlea Howard said. We thank the West Seneca Police Department and the Erie County’s District Attorney’s office for their work in promoting peace and safety, and for the donation that will have an incredible impact on someone else’s life.”