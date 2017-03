ROCHESTER, NY (WIVB) — A bomb threat caused the evacuation of a Jewish Community Center (JCC) near Rochester Tuesday morning.

Nexstar contributor WROC says between 75-80 people were evacuated from the Louis S. Wolk Jewish Community Center in Brighton after the call came in.

Brighton’s police chief and the JCC have been working on how to respond to emergency threats since the nationwide threats against Jewish centers began happening.