Booking a vacation? Avoid scams with tips from a local travel agent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kathie Heftka has booked vacations at Pieper Travel for the past 45 years.

“The early bird gets the worm. They get the best price, the best rooms,” said Kathie Heftka, Pieper Travel President.

A lot of people turn to the internet to book trips themselves, but in many cases packages that look like good deals on the surface aren’t really as good as they seem. In 2016 thousands of people reported not getting what their travel package said they would to the Better Business Bureau.

Heftka says she’s seen that happen all too many times.

“Especially college students they’re the biggest target and another big target is senior citizens,” said Heftka.

She says when planning a trip it’s important to read the fine print and watch out for extra fees.

“College students they’ll get scammed by saying sign up for this trip it’s great. It’s a little flyer, they don’t really know what’s included. They could get to the destination and there’s no hotel included,” said Heftka.

Many people who book trips without using a travel agent don’t really know what they’ve signed up for until they get there. Heftka says it recently happened to a customer who booked a trip to Hawaii on their own.

“Well when they got there they didn’t realize they only get one bedroom of the two bedroom condo. The owner stayed in the other bedroom,” said Heftka.

When you do book, make sure you use a credit card. Heftka says that will give you more fraud protection if you are scammed.

“Anything that sounds too good to be true, it usually is. Runaway,” said Heftka.

Heftka says if you really want to get the best bang for your buck you should start planning your vacation at least 6 to 8 months ahead of time. She also says you’re always better off booking a package through a travel agent, and it doesn’t cost you any extra money to do so.