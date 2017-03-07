Crisis training for Erie County corrections staff first in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office wants more of its correctional staff better trained to handle prisoners with mental health problems, which make up about a third of the people incarcerated at both county facilities, in Alden and the Holding Center downtown.

But this approach is unique, as it’s the first of its kind in all of western New York.

The decline of resources for mental health programs in Erie County has resulted in increased pressure on county jails, said Sheriff Timothy Howard.

“For as long as I can recall, police have been involved in mental health,” Howard said. “It used to be, they had facilities to take them to, and now, we’re the facility.”

But that doesn’t mean the de facto facility has always been prepared. Howard is looking to change that with a three-day, hands-on training. Tuesday’s session is the first of multiple sessions planned for the rest of 2017.

“This is to make our correctional staff personnel, particularly those who engage themselves with inmates with a significant mental illness, into how to best work with these individuals,” Howard said.

Practices at Alden and the Holding Center have been the subject of years of scrutiny, including lawsuits by the state and federal governments in 2009. The Department of Justice in mid-2010 reached a settlement with the county “regarding the limited issue of suicide prevention and related mental health care,” according to a news release from the DOJ.

The Holding Center has also been the subject of recent news reports as well, including lawsuits and notice claims involving the in-custody deaths of India Cummings and Richard Metcalf Jr. Both Cummings and Metcalf, Jr., required visits to ECMC’s psychiatric center during their incarcerations.

Because of pending lawsuits, Sheriff Howard declined to discuss those cases in detail. But he pointed out this week’s training program is not a direct result of any past occurrence.

“People find themselves turning to drugs and self medicating, turning away from professionals and counseling services that are there, proper medications to deal with issues,” Howard said. “Those are the types of things that can prevent the incarceration (in the first place).”

The program is being offered by experts in the county’s mental health system, meaning there’s no cost for an outside program.

The goal is to better learn to identify and deal with people who may be breaking the law as a result of a mental illness — interactions that begin on the street, continue at the Holding Center, but don’t stop there.

“Coaching them or helping them to continue on with those services after they leave, so it’s not a revolving door with us seeing them again,” Howard said.

Howard said about 20 percent of his correctional staff should be trained by the end of the year. And although they may seem like a small number, he said it’s intentionally focused on those in Alden and the Holding Center who have the most contact with inmates with mental illnesses. There are plans to expand it future, Howard said.