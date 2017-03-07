Elmo and Grover visit Wake Up! ahead of Sesame Street Live

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The News 4 Wake Up! team had some help from a couple of our favorite residents of Sesame Street Tuesday morning.

Ahead of Sesame Street Live at Shea’s, Elmo and Grover came to town and showed off some of their best dance moves.

Along with that, News 4 Meteorologist Mike Cejka received some assistance with today’s forecast from our Sesame Street friends.

See the forecast below, and find more information on Sesame Street Live, which will be in Buffalo from March 8-12, here.

Sesame Street Live on Wake Up!

