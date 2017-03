LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges was sentenced to more than 15 years in jail.

According to prosecutors, Joseph Lombardo, 25, met underage girls online, got naked pictures from them and threatened to make the pictures public.

Lombardo was sentenced to 188 months in prison and supervision for the rest of his life after he is released.