Related Coverage Mother of missing Pembroke woman speaks

MIAMI, FLA (WIVB) — A 23-year-old woman who was missing in Miami for over a month has been found, according to her mother.

Alexis Say, who is originally from Western New York, went missing in Miami January 23rd. Say grew up in Pembroke and moved to Miami in October of last year.

Alexis’ mother Jennifer Say tells News 4 she is safe. Say posted the following message on Facebook Tuesday night:

News 4 will update when more information is available.