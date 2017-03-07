Schools go into lockout as authorities search for inmate in Chautauqua County

SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office is looking for an inmate they say escaped during a Town of Charlotte court appearance.

Because of the search, both Sinclairville Elementary School and Cassadaga Valley Middle/High School went into lockout as a precaution.

Jacob Raynor, who is not considered dangerous, was described as white, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds and wearing a black shirt.  He is possibly handcuffed.

Raynor escaped the custody of the Sheriff’s office around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone who sees the man is asked to call 911.

