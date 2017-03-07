Seven people shot in 72 hours in Buffalo

Related Coverage Community leaders react to spike in violence in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police have a full plate of ongoing investigations as the city deals with a spike in violence.

Seven people have been shot in four separate incidents over the last three days.

Now, some people who live near the shooting scenes are on edge. “It’s crazy around here. I don’t know. It’s even kids getting shot today, so guns should be banned, to be honest,” said Damali Gbaraba, as she waited for a bus near the intersection of Genesee Street and Eller Avenue Tuesday.

“I don’t know what’s going on!” exclaimed Consuelo Walker, who was also waiting for the bus in that area.

Three young men were struck by bullets near the Genesee and Eller intersection early Monday afternoon in an apparent drive by shooting.

Less than 12 hours later, police were called to Best Street near Michigan Avenue for another shooting. Two teenage boys were shot around 11:30 p.m. Both are expected to recover.

Monday’s shootings followed a deadly weekend in Buffalo. A 24-year-old man was killed early Saturday morning near Mills and Peterson Streets.

32-year-old Kennedy Gadley, of Buffalo, died at ECMC after a shooting early Sunday morning in the area of Broadway and Lathrop. That shooting happened near a Buffalo Police camera.

“I just think it’s terrible how the neighborhood has deteriorated over the years,” said Bryan Smith, who was waiting for a bus near Sunday’s shooting scene on Tuesday morning. “The city really doesn’t do a lot for this neighborhood, as you can see. The Central Terminal’s been closed for 40 years. The buildings are just being torn down and it’s a very depressed area, economically and emotionally.”

Police have not commented on any possible motive for the shootings, and they are not saying at this point whether they believe the shootings are connected, but some community leaders have suggested gang violence and retaliation could be to blame for some of the incidents.

People who live near the shooting scenes tell News 4 that wouldn’t surprise them. “It’s the nature of society now,” Smith said.

“They (gang members) congregate at various little spots. You can see them and you notice them but you don’t see their activity,” said Edward Anderson, who lives near the scene of the Genesee Street shooting.

Anderson called on city leaders to take action to keep the neighborhoods safer. “Mayor Brown has to put his foot down on this before it gets out of control,” he said.

Buffalo Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is urged to call or text the BPD Confidential TIPCALL line at (716) 847-2255.