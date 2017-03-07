Sheriff: Passenger admits to having bag of cocaine during stop

TOWN OF HOLLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office says a vehicle’s passenger admitted to having cocaine during a traffic stop.

After stopping a driver on Olean Rd. in the Town of Holland, deputies say they noticed a bag containing white powder.

The bag was in plain sight, deputies say. The passenger, John Wilson, 29, told deputies that it contained cocaine and that it was his, they say.

Wilson was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and was released on an appearance ticket. The driver received a traffic ticket.

