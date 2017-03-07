State Police: Unconscious man found in parking lot after inhaling compressed air

By Published:

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police say a man was found unconscious in the parking lot of the Clarence Walmart on Monday.

Troopers found him in a car after receiving a report.

The 29-year-old man was initially not able to communicate and was not aware of his surroundings, Troopers say.

After being evaluated and becoming coherent, police say he refused further treatment.

According to Troopers, the man bought four cans of compressed air and was inhaling the contents. Most brands of compressed air contain dangerous, and sometimes deadly, gases that lead to senses of paralysis and euphoria when inhaled.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s