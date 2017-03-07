State Police: Unconscious man found in parking lot after inhaling compressed air

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police say a man was found unconscious in the parking lot of the Clarence Walmart on Monday.

Troopers found him in a car after receiving a report.

The 29-year-old man was initially not able to communicate and was not aware of his surroundings, Troopers say.

After being evaluated and becoming coherent, police say he refused further treatment.

According to Troopers, the man bought four cans of compressed air and was inhaling the contents. Most brands of compressed air contain dangerous, and sometimes deadly, gases that lead to senses of paralysis and euphoria when inhaled.