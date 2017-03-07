UB men and women garner postseason MAC honors heading into tourney weekend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Some good news for the Bulls as they prepare to leave for the MAC tournament coming by way of postseason honors. Nick Perkins was named the league’s sixth man of the and Dontay Caruthers was named the league’s defensive player of the year. Right now Caruthers ranks eighth nationally in steals per game.

“I think our support system around me is really good,” the red-shirt sophomore said. “Everyone stays inside the gaps pretty well. My ball pressure is where it needs to be at and everything is just find. I am quick enough and my feet move fast enough so I feel like long rebounds and stuff like that I can get steals for my team.”

“They are not bad steals where he is gambling and leaving his teammates on a 5-on-4,” head coach Nate Oats said after practice on Tuesday afternoon. “He is right where he is supposed to be with great technique and I think our coaching team has done a really great job with him.”

The UB women are also garnering praise from the league. JoAnna Smith was named to the All-MAC second team. She leads a Bulls team in scoring that is also looking to defend a MAC title.

“It is something we are starting to embrace as of late,” Smith said after the Bulls first round win over Bowling Green. “We would come out early and people would come out and people would punch us in the face and we were like ‘why are you punching us in the face? Oh, yeah, you just won a MAC tournament!”

“Not litteraly!” Head Coach Felisha Legette-Jack added.

“I think we are starting to embrace that people are coming at us,” Smith continued.

The UB women face Ball State on Wednesday night and the men’s program tips-off against Kent State on Thursday.