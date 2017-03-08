Amid concerns over EPA cuts, local lawmakers speak out in support of Great Lakes projects

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) launched in 2010 to clean-up the Great Lakes, revitalize its ecosystem, and combat invasive species.

The initiative relies on federal money, mainly through the Environmental Protection Agency.

Many lawmakers, including those in western New York, fear reported budget cuts to the EPA would shatter the GLRI.

Nothing in President Trump’s budget has been finalized, but those concerned about rumored cuts tell News 4 if they come to fruition, the GLRI could be in serious danger; something they say could have a grave impact on the economy of western New York.

“The GLRI has been instrumental in our fight against the Asian Carp. If those funds were to go away tomorrow I’d be hard pressed to tell you where they would come from,” says Dr. Marc Gaden, Legislative Liaison for the Great Lakes Fishery Commission.

When it comes invasive species, Dr. Gaden says prevention is key. A major budget cut would halt projects in the Chicago-area, necessary for that prevention, he says.

In addition to providing the research and infrastructure to curb invasive species in the Great Lakes Basin, the GLRI is also credited with tackling major contamination in the Great Lakes, specifically Lake Erie.

“Water quality has not really been a partisan issue until now unfortunately,” Erie County Democrat, Patrick Burke says.

The county legislator has started an online petition opposing any cuts to funding for Great Lakes protection.

The EPA’s new administrator, Scott Pruitt, has often been an adversary of the agency he now runs.

Burke fears if these reportedly aggressive cuts happen, the progress Buffalo’s waterfront has seen under the GLRI could be ruined.

“We’ve lived through enough major environmental issues here in western New York,” Burke tells News 4. He sites Love Canal as one of them, and says people don’t forget.

Within the first day, Burke’s petition received 1,000 signatures. Once it gets 10,000, he’s sending it to the White House. Burke tells News 4 he’s confident western New Yorkers will speak up for their water.

Republican Congressman Chris Collins, a supporter of President Trump, has a history of supporting GLRI funding.

In a statement, he tells News 4:

“Right now, nothing in the President’s budget has been finalized. In past budgets, I have always supported increased funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. I am aware of the rumored cuts to the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and monitoring the situation closely.”

Democratic Congressman Brian Higgins has been vocal about his ongoing support for GLRI funding.