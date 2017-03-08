Batavia elementary school evacuated amid nearby fire

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire in Batavia led to the evacuation of an elementary school.
Someone at a furniture store next to a S. Jackson St. apartment house could smell smoke before they went outside and saw the building on fire.
Jackson Elementary School, which was located nearby, was evacuated. The students were sent to Sacred Heart Church on Sumner St.
It is not clear how much damage was done to the apartment house.
Batavia fire
Batavia fire x
