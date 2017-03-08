Contractor accused of scheming to defraud customers in Wyoming County

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A contractor hired to do work around Wyoming County was charged with scheming to defraud customers.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s office says Dennis Rawleigh Jr., 46, did business as Rawleigh’s Tear Down, but did not do the work he was paid for.

In November, authorities say Rawleigh received more than $15,000 from a Gainesville woman to perform work on two houses she owns. One of those houses was in Perry.

The Sheriff’s office says very little work was done on the Perry home, and nothing was done to the residence in Gainesville.

According to authorities, another person also fell victim to Rawleigh. A man from Sheldon said he gave Rawleigh a $3,200 down payment to tear down a barn.

The Sheriff’s office says Rawleigh tried to pull the barn down with a chain and a pickup truck, but it did not work. No more attempts to tear it down were made since June of 2015, the Sheriff’s office says.

Rawleigh will appear in court later this month.