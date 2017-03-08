Crews removing derailed freight train with hazardous load

The Associated Press Published:
(Photo courtesy of Orange and Rockland County Fire on Facebook)

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — Crews are working to put a derailed CSX freight train back on the tracks at a New York railroad crossing where it collided with a forklift.

Officials with the Jacksonville, Florida-based freight hauler said Wednesday that CSX crews are attempting to remove the three locomotives and 20 cars that derailed Tuesday afternoon along the Hudson River’s bank in Newburgh, 60 miles from New York City.

The 77-car train was heading from the Albany area to Georgia when it struck a steel company’s forklift that got trapped on the tracks when the crossing gates came down. The man driving the forklift jumped to safety.

Two crew members aboard the train suffered minor injuries.

The train’s load includes sulfuric acid. CSX says no hazardous materials leaked from any of the tank cars.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s