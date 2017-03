BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will perform at the KeyBank Center on July 9.

Tickets for Sheeran’s performance in Buffalo go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $39.50 to $89.50, plus a facility fee.

When available, they can be purchased at the KeyBank Center Box Office, Tickets.com or by calling (888) 223-6000.

Here is the video for Sheeran’s “Shape of You:”

