GCC cancels classes, activities at Batavia campus due to high winds

By Published: Updated:
(Photo from @sunygcc on Twitter)

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Due to high winds, Genesee Community College cancelled classes and activities at their Batavia campus around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Staff, faculty, students and visitors were asked to leave the campus or to just not go there.

MORE | See the latest 4Warn Forecast here.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s