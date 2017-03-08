GCC cancels classes, activities at Batavia campus due to high winds

Related Coverage Trees falling down as power goes out across parts of WNY

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Due to high winds, Genesee Community College cancelled classes and activities at their Batavia campus around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Staff, faculty, students and visitors were asked to leave the campus or to just not go there.

UPDATE BATAVIA CAMPUS IS CLOSED. All classes & activities are CANCELED. All students, faculty, staff & visitors are to leave IMMEDIATELY https://t.co/4CE2rdHV2E — SUNY GCC (@sunygcc) March 8, 2017

MORE | See the latest 4Warn Forecast here.