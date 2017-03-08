Multiple roads, including Skyway, close during windy weather

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Route 5, including the Skyway, will be closed from Ridge Rd. to Church St. from 2-7 p.m. due to high winds, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Trees have been falling down across western New York and roads have been closing. Here is a list of closures we received:

Rt.5, including the Skyway, from Ridge Rd. to Church St. from 2-7 p.m.

Route 16 was closed between Darien Rd. and Partridge Rd.

Mill St. in the Town of Boston was closed at Back Creek Rd.

Jamison Rd. in the Town of Elma was closed between Eldridge Rd. and Two Rod Rd.

Cole Rd. in the Town of Boston was closed between Leiber Rd. and Boston Cross Rd.

South St. in the Village of East Aurora was closed from Center St. to Route 16.

Rt. 60 was closed beyond Porter Rd. to Wilson Rd.

Rt. 394 was closed from S. Gale St. to Martin Wright Rd.

Darien Rd. in the Town of Colden was closed between Olean Rd. and Lewis Rd.

Back Creek Rd. in the Town of Boston was closed at Patchin Rd.

Sandridge Rd. in the Town of Alden was closed between Westwood Road and West Main Street

Rt. 78 was closed beyond Tonawanda Creek due to an accident.

Ridge Rd. was closed from Murphy Rd. to Transit Rd. in Newfane.

Route 93 is closed from Bowmiller Rd. to Riddle Rd. in Lockport.

WEATHER | A High Wind Warning is in effect until 10 p.m. See the forecast here.

PHOTOS | See photos of wind damage across western New York here.