Multiple roads, including Skyway, close during windy weather

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Route 5, including the Skyway, will be closed from Ridge Rd. to Church St. from 2-7 p.m. due to high winds, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
Trees have been falling down across western New York and roads have been closing. Here is a list of closures we received:
- Rt.5, including the Skyway, from Ridge Rd. to Church St. from 2-7 p.m.
- Route 16 was closed between Darien Rd. and Partridge Rd.
- Mill St. in the Town of Boston was closed at Back Creek Rd.
- Jamison Rd. in the Town of Elma was closed between Eldridge Rd. and Two Rod Rd.
- Cole Rd. in the Town of Boston was closed between Leiber Rd. and Boston Cross Rd.
- South St. in the Village of East Aurora was closed from Center St. to Route 16.
- Rt. 60 was closed beyond Porter Rd. to Wilson Rd.
- Rt. 394 was closed from S. Gale St. to Martin Wright Rd.
- Darien Rd. in the Town of Colden was closed between Olean Rd. and Lewis Rd.
- Back Creek Rd. in the Town of Boston was closed at Patchin Rd.
- Sandridge Rd. in the Town of Alden was closed between Westwood Road and West Main Street
- Rt. 78 was closed beyond Tonawanda Creek due to an accident.
- Ridge Rd. was closed from Murphy Rd. to Transit Rd. in Newfane.
- Route 93 is closed from Bowmiller Rd. to Riddle Rd. in Lockport.
