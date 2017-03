BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — North Tonawanda and Health Sciences each picked up sectional titles at Buffalo State on Tuesday.

The Lumberjacks claimed Class A with a 58-51 win over Amherst, while the Falcons took down East Aurora 51-43 to win Class B.

Chautauqua Lake also defeated Randolph 58-48 to win Class C in Jamestown.

All three schools now advance to regional play on Saturday at Rush-Henrietta High School.