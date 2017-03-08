NY AG announces settlements with retailers who sold prohibited toy guns

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced seven settlements made with third parties who used Amazon to sell prohibited toy guns to residents of New York.

The online retailers are Halloweencostumes.com, Holy Monkey, Dentt Inc., GL2 LLC, Chevere International Corp, Fatherland Shop and Costume Hub.

Altogether, Schneiderman says the companies illegally sold nearly 2,000 toy guns across New York.

“We have seen all too often the tragic consequences that can arise when toy guns are mistaken for real ones,” Schneiderman said. “The toy gun law exists to protect New York’s children and our brave law enforcement officers, and we will continue our commitment to enforcing this law and holding accountable any retailers who violate it.”

The companies were ordered to pay $44,000 altogether in penalties.

Schneiderman says a number of major retailers were investigated in 2015. The reason for the investigation was that Schneiderman says the retailers violated a law that prohibits the sale of “imitation weapons.”