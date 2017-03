LOVELOCK, Nev. (WIVB) — A Buffalo Bills Hall of Famer could soon be a free man.

O.J. Simpson has been in a Nevada prison since 2008, but could be released as soon as October.

Simpson was convicted of kidnapping, armed robbery and assault.

He was accused of trying to steal some of his own sports memorabilia in Las Vegas.

It has been more than 20 years since he was found not guilty of killing his ex-wife.

Simpson will have a parole hearing in July, and is now considered to be “low risk.”