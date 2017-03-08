Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle on Niagara Falls Blvd.

By Published:

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Niagara Falls Blvd. Tuesday night.

Amherst police say Tonawanda resident Anthony Rauch, 34, was crossing at the intersection of Maple Rd. when he was hit in the third lane just before 11 p.m.

The traffic light was green for the northbound vehicle.

Police say the intersection was dark and that light rain had made the pavement wet.

Rauch was taken to ECMC with a serious leg injury, and injuries to his head.

Just weeks ago, another person was taken to ECMC after being struck by a vehicle on Niagara Falls Blvd.

Anyone who saw the accident is asked to call Amherst police at 689-1311.

