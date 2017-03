BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Trees are toppling down across western New York as high winds blow in the region.

A High Wind Warning will last until 10 p.m. for most of western New York.

As of 1 p.m., thousands of customers were without power across western New York. Here are how many were reported by county:

Erie – more than 2,600, mostly south of Buffalo

Niagara – 740

Cattaraugus – 128

Chautauqua – 106

Wyoming – 675

