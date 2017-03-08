University at Buffalo students celebrate International Women’s Day with panel discussion

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “We’ve got a long way to go in terms of protecting the rights and interests of all women,” said Hilary Vandenbark, University at Buffao Global Gender Studies PhD student.

“We are important for existence, but we are appreciated one day a year however on other days somehow forgotten,” said Barbara Wejnert, University at Buffalo Founding Chair Global Gender Studies.

International Women’s day began in 1908 as a women’s labor strike. Today in 2017, we’re seeing that strike come back all around the country.

Women at the University at Buffalo came together for a panel discussion to highlight issues women around the world face.

“We’re still fighting a lot of the lasting legacies today so the important thing is that a group of people got together, articulated their desires and fought for it in a way that was not only received on a global scale but actually actionable,” said Gabriella Nassif, University at Buffalo Teaching instructor and PhD student.

“Access to healthcare in all shapes and forms whether its reproductive health care or basic access to mammograms and things like that,” said Vandenbark.

Women at UB also called attention to the struggles specific groups of women like refugees, immigrants, and trans women face in today’s political climate.

“We really wanted to highlight certain issues that impact women, namely women’s political representation and migration so we’re doing panels on refugee resettlement and how that is specifically a gendered process,” said Vandenbark.

“While its just one day these are issues that are pervasive year round throughout all societies, throughout all levels of society. But we can come together to really make a splash and really make an impact,” said Missy Stolfi, community volunteer.