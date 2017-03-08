Williamsville Deputy Mayor resigns after admitting to DWI

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chris Duquin, the deputy mayor of Williamsville, resigned after admitting to DWI.

Duquin was arrested after police say he struck two vehicles while driving drunk on N. Ellicott St. this past September.

As a result of the incident, Duquin’s license was revoked for half a year, and he was ordered to have an interlock device on his car for one year.

Deborah Rogers was appointed to the Village of Williamsville Board of Trustees. She will fulfill the remainder of Duquin’s term.