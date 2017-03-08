WNY lawyers explore side passion: making maple syrup

COLDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) – In 1979 Western New York Lawyer, David Colligan started producing maple syrup. Most recently, he has been producing at a cabin in Colden.

It was his passion for making maple syrup that inspired him to practice natural resource law, and to help local start up businesses.

David Colligan, a partner at Colligan Law, LLP, said, “There are only two types of sugar shacks: the ones that have burned down, and the ones that are going to burn down.”

Its a curated art to keep the steam rising here at the sugar shack in Colden.

Colligan said, “You have one minute from the time it starts to burn, until it becomes a fire. Then you have one minute from the time it becomes a fire, to burning a whole sugar shack down.”

Colligan, a hobbyist, bought a cabin and now has access to a 15-acre sugar bush. He said, “I died and went to heaven.”

But the process starts outside the sugar shack, outside. He’s built 1000 foot- long tap lines around the property. In Colden, trees are crucial to the process.

Colligan said, “I’ve been tapping it for 25 years so far, and I plan to tap it for at least another 25 years. And by conservatively tapping trees, the tree doesn’t lose its vigor.” Now he’s inspired his partner at Colligan Law, Matthew Pelkey to get in on the business too.

Pelkey said, “The smells, the sounds, the vapor in your face, all of it, sort of has this experience that takes you away from what you’ve been doing.”

Pelkey has his own start up company Black Squirrel Distillery, and they use Colligan’s pure maple syrup in their product. “This really is such a great part of nature, and part of the natural resources that sometimes we take for granted in Western New York. Having the ability to get out here to be a part of the environment enjoying winter.”

Colligan doesn’t sell any of his product, he only gives it away, so you won’t find it on store shelves.

You can find out more about Black Squirrel Distillery at their webpage here.