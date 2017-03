LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 16-year-old from the Town of Lockport is missing.

Domminick Mullen was last seen on Tuesday in the town.

He was wearing red jogging pants, a black Chicago Bulls shirt and boots.

Mullen has friends in the City of Lockport as well as family in Springville, police say.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call (716) 438-3393.