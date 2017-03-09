Authorities looking for missing Lockport teen

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is looking to find a missing teenager.

Town of Lockport resident Justin Clark,15, was last seen on Wednesday.

Justin is white, 5’10” and 163 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing gray sweatpants, a gray hoodie and tan boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Niagara County Sheriff’s office at (716) 438-3393. During normal business hours, Investigator Amanda Irons can be reached at (716) 438-3338.