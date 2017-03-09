Buffalo Police searching for missing child

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are looking for a missing 4-year-old girl.

Police say 4-year-old Mireya Houston is in the company of her mother, Mekesha Lawson. Lawson’s custody was removed Thursday by court order.

Mireya is 3 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt and a pink winter coat. Her mother is described as 160 pounds with black braids and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.

The two were last seen near Best Street and Main Street.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.