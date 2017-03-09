Clean up underway after winds down trees, knocking out power to thousands

Related Coverage National Grid distributing bottled water and dry ice Thursday

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — It has been a very busy day for crews, trying to restore power and others working to remove trees. Both types of companies are getting hundreds of calls.

“It’s a disaster here,” said Tony Bartucca, the owner of Tony’s Trees.

And It could’ve been worse where three pines fell onto this house in East Amherst. Luckily the homeowners weren’t around when the trees uprooted.

“One came down six inches from her bed so if they were home it could’ve been catastrophic,” said Bartucca.

Charles Begley says he’s lucky his situation isn’t a catastrophe. His pine tree fell forward.

“I’m surprised about the Christmas tree, very surprised,” said Begley.

The Lockport homeowner isn’t surprised about the extent of the damage and how many people are impacted.

“Being constantly sent around trees [on the way home], I knew something had happened,” said Begley.

“We came outside and we were literally getting blown around,” said Kurtis Kasprzak from Lockport. “There are a lot of downed trees and a lot of stuff blowing around. Garbage cans all over the place. The unforeseen kids toys laying around- bikes and things of that nature.”

These two are part of the group of thousands without power. They’ve both been in the cold and dark since Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s been tough,” said Kasprzak who we met when was going leaving work to go do a load of laundry since he couldn’t at his own home.

“It’s cold in the house,” said Begley. “It’s about 60 degrees in the house now and in other rooms it’s much colder.”

Begley is trying to be understanding but says he growing frustrated, sitting in the cold in his home, waiting to get answers from the power company.

“There’s no information about getting power back which is like being on an airplane stuck and they’re not telling you anything. If they told us something it’d be interesting or at least give you some back.”