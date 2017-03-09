Crews work to restore power and clean up wind damage in Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — “The flames were like boom boom boom and my wife came out on the porch. It was so bad where she said she could actually feel the heat on the side of her leg,” said Tommie Brown of Lockport.

Tommie Brown watched power lines fall, spark and catch on fire right across from his Lockport home last night. He’s one of thousands of customers left in the dark after strong winds knocked down trees and knocked out power.

“Our food is in the refrigerator and there’s no power and we just went and got groceries and it’s packed in there. A lot of that food is going to go to waste if this is not on within a few hours here,” said Brown.

Public works crews have their hands full as they work to clean up the mess and restore power to thousands. At one point Thursday 1,000 people were without power on Park Avenue in Lockport alone.

“Just trying to find a place that’s warm and has power so I can go on my phone,” said Jeff Popovich of Lockport.

“We haven’t had power for maybe a day now. We were sitting inside and a big gust of wind came. And then next thing you know we heard our tree falling in front of our house,” said Mya Groff of Lockport.

Nearby in the town of Pendleton, strong winds caused some serious roof damage to homes.

“Just from one of the cursory discussions I had with a roofer he said that the whole front of it would have to be totally torn off and replaced,” said Danielle Grew of Pendleton.

Just miles away on Maple Road, crews had their hands full trying to remove a massive tree branch from the roof of a home.

“It caught me off guard a few times when I was walking around and it stopped me right in my tracks. It was like man where did that gust of wind come from,” said Brown.

National Grid estimates up to 90 percent of impacted upstate New York customers will have power restored by Friday evening but some could have to wait as late as Saturday night.