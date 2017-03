BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driver in a deadly crash on the Delaware Ave. S-curves will spend at least two years in prison.

Dennis Xenos, 24, was sentenced Thursday afternoon.

He pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and vehicular assault charges in December.

Prosecutors said he was driving drunk when he lost control of his car in July.

Christopher Rizzo was killed in the crash, and another passenger suffered serious injuries.

Xenos was sentenced to two to six years in prison.