Electricity safety tips from National Grid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — National Grid has released a number of electricity safety tips amid the damaging winds across WNY.

Here is what they said:

  • Keep National Grid’s power outage reporting number – 1-800-867-5222 – on hand in case
    needed. In an outage, customers should call this number immediately to expedite
    restoration.
  • If you use a generator to supply power during an outage, be sure to only operate it
    outdoors. Regardless of ventilation, never operate a generator indoors. Before operating a
    generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main
    breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews
    and your neighbors.
  • Never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity. If you
    see a downed line, report it immediately to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or your local
    emergency response organization.
  • Keep a number of working flashlights, at least one battery-operated radio and an extra
    supply of batteries in your home. A radio is a good way to stay informed, as National Grid
    keeps news media up-to-date on service restoration efforts.
  •  In case an outage is prolonged, keep a supply of bottled drinking water handy, along with
    some canned food and a manual can opener.
  • Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a
    respirator should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid’s Customer
    Service Center at 1-800-642-4272. (In a medical emergency, always dial 911.)

