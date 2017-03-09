Electricity safety tips from National Grid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — National Grid has released a number of electricity safety tips amid the damaging winds across WNY.
Here is what they said:
- Keep National Grid’s power outage reporting number – 1-800-867-5222 – on hand in case
needed. In an outage, customers should call this number immediately to expedite
restoration.
- If you use a generator to supply power during an outage, be sure to only operate it
outdoors. Regardless of ventilation, never operate a generator indoors. Before operating a
generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main
breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews
and your neighbors.
- Never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity. If you
see a downed line, report it immediately to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or your local
emergency response organization.
- Keep a number of working flashlights, at least one battery-operated radio and an extra
supply of batteries in your home. A radio is a good way to stay informed, as National Grid
keeps news media up-to-date on service restoration efforts.
- In case an outage is prolonged, keep a supply of bottled drinking water handy, along with
some canned food and a manual can opener.
- Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a
respirator should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid’s Customer
Service Center at 1-800-642-4272. (In a medical emergency, always dial 911.)