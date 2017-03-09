Farm forced inside after wind destroys shelters

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jennifer Goss didn’t just ride out Wednesday’s wind storm. She was forced to be out in it, when things went from bad to worse.

“My neighbor called and said, ‘Your garage is about to take off,’ so we came out, two of us girls, held it down, and then my neighbor came over to help,” Goss said. “And then as that’s getting taken care of, I start seeing the rest of the shelters going. So we had to move quick and moving animals around.”

She means, around and inside. Jennifer runs Dog Crazy, an animal daycare and rescue in the town of Batavia. She had to shut down the business for at least a day because most of her extra room was taken by a few pigs, sheep and an alpaca, who made themselves at home.

Wednesday’s winds near 70 mph ripped her shelters to shreds, leaving her with little option, especially as temperatures continue to dive.

“I personally love it,” she said. “There are some people think I’m crazy but, they’re my children. People say they’ll do anything for their kids, and these are my kids, so I’ll do anything for them.”

Jennifer isn’t among the many on the outskirts of Batavia without power. But if the lights do go out, she has plenty of friends to keep her warm.

“I’m in the process of trying to makeshift some quick shelters for them just to keep them, so they don’t have to stay in the house,” she said laughing. “As much as they love it and I love it, it’s just not totally practical, and I have to open the business back up.”

 

