National Grid distributing bottled water and dry ice Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For those still without power, National Grid has provided information on where you can get dry ice and bottled water.

These locations will provide dry ice and bottled water Thursday from Noon until 5 p.m.

  • Wrights Corners Fire Company, 4043 Lake Ave., Lockport, NY
  • City of Batavia Fire Department, 18 Evans Street, Batavia, NY
  • Village Fire Station, 80 Owens Rd., Brockport, NY

