Personalized policing aims to forge community partnerships



BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Someone calls 911 to report a serious crime.

Patrol units respond quickly.

While that’s a necessary approach to public safety, Buffalo police are pushing to be more proactive.

That’s where community policing comes in.

It’s a philosophy that allows officers to engage with the public and develop relationships.

Officer Armonde Badger, one of about a dozen community police officers in the city, is working to make connections, and hitting little problems head-on before they become a bigger headache.

Does Badger, who’s known to many as “Moe,” think he’s making a difference?

“I hope so. I hope so. I’m trying my best,” said Badger, who been a community police officer for about a month.

The community police officer needs to be a bit of a social mechanic.

“When I get a call from 311 or get a call from my captain to go see about a situation, I’m actually able to kind of do my own little investigation. What really happened? This is the domino effect of this,” said Badger, who been a Buffalo police officer for about two years.

It’s been a deadly start to the year in Buffalo with more than a dozen homicides, and while police can’t predict where and when crime will happen, they can certainly attempt to establish partnerships in crime-ridden neighborhoods.

“We want to empower the community to help share in the responsibility of keeping the community safe. We know that we can’t do it alone,” said Captain Steve Nichols, who oversees Buffalo’s community policing program.

Nichols says it’s a way of developing trust through partnerships between police and the community they serve.

“So that when we do confront them or have to be involved in a 911 call for example, we’ve already met each other. It drops a lot of the tension down,” Nichols said.

“We want people to realize we’re human beings. We go home every night. We don’t go back to the station. They don’t plug us in the closet and recharge our battery, and put us back out on the street the next day,” he added.

Badger recalls a close call involving a violent fight in which shots were fired. As he and other officers tried to diffuse things, a young man came at one of the officers with a knife.

“I drew my gun and I pleaded with the young man. ‘Please put down the knife. Put down the knife. You take another step’ He was getting closer and closer. I’m going to have to fire my firearm,” Badger remembered.

“I saw in his eyes he was as scared as I was,” he added.

Badger says fortunately the young man dropped the knife. But he knows the situation could have ended tragically.

“I grabbed him, you know. ‘What are you doing?’ And he was just out of it. I found out that he was a 14 year old kid at that time.”

“When I ride by that street I see him all the time. He’s very respectful and understands we can’t tolerate that. But I think he appreciated the second chance that he got,” Badger explained.

Buffalo police brass are confident that community policing will establish better relations and throttle back skepticism felt by some in the community.

The police department is in the process of partnering with religious leaders from across the city.

Steve Nichols says that’s one way of advancing the mission, which he views as a natural fit.

“We know that people trust the clergy, and we also realize that the clergy are centers of influence in their community. People from that area generally go to those churches, big or small,” Nichols said.

Pastor James Giles of Back to Basics Outreach Ministries serves as the coordinator for Buffalo Peacemakers, which works in concert with law enforcement to reduce crime and enhance public safety.

“We don’t have those kind of tensions that are existing in other areas like an inordinate number of traffic stops, an inordinate number of stop and frisks. So the tension is not high,” Giles said.

Giles says partnerships aimed at problem solving between police and the community create a humanizing effect.

“Then when they see them later on, some of them recognize them by face. You’re going to be less aggressive. It’s going to be less confrontational when it’s like that,” he said.

As part of the community policing effort, officers are being asked to volunteer for the “Bigs in Blue” mentoring program in conjunction with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie County.

Nichols says there are many other programs in the works.

“We’re working with United Way and the Board of Education, and a number of other groups to try and find a solution to chronic absenteeism,” he said.

Another example of outreach involves a basketball tournament set for March 18 and 19 involving first responders and youth from across the city.

According to Moe Badger, “March Stop the Madness” will coincide with the first and second rounds of the NCAA’s March Madness tournament.

“Our objective is to get the kids off the street. Give them something positive to do while they’re out of school,” Badger said.