St. Bonaventure knocks off UMass, advances in Atlantic 10 Tournament

PITTSBURGH, PA (WIVB) – Sweeping a conference opponent in the regular season is certainly something to be proud of. But, beating a team three times in one year, including twice in the last week takes talent. St. Bonaventure did just that, thanks to 19 points from Matt Mobley they are moving on in the Atlantic 10 tournament.

“I wanted to come out early and knock down a few shots to get going and get the team going,” Mobley said. “I was able to do that early on and it helped us and gave us a little momentum.”

“It is tough to beat any team three times,” guard Jaylen Adams said. “They know what we do and we know what we do. We came out well and rebounded today and we defended and when you play a team three times it is not about X’s and O’s. We came out and we were tougher.

“You know, we knew UMass was going to play the triangle and two and they did,” head coach Mark Schmidt said. “I thought our role guys did a really good job of taking the pressure off Jaylen and Matt. I thought we did a great job of defending and getting to the 3-point line and getting to the foul line.”

Next up for the Bonnies is a match up against a Rhode Island team that beat St. Bonaventure in the regular season. Tip-off is set for 2:30 PM Friday at PPG Paints Arena.