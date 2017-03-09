Tips on how to avoid price gougers and scammers when getting your yard cleaned up

By Published:
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, center, speaks during a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2014 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many people are getting in touch with contractors to remove trees and limbs from their yards. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman released a number of tips so residents can protect themselves from scammers and price gougers.

“New Yorkers should take caution when seeking repairs in the aftermath of damaging wind storms,” Schneiderman said. “Unfortunately, scammers are more likely to prey on unsuspecting consumers during major weather events. I urge New Yorkers to report any potential price gouging or scams to my office.”

Here are those tips:

  • Shop around. Get at least three estimates from reputable contractors that include specific information about the materials and services to be provided for the job.
  • Get it in writing. Insist on a written contract that includes the price and description of the work needed.
  • Don’t pay unreasonable advance sums. Negotiate a payment schedule tied to the completion of specific stages of the job. Never pay the full price up front.
  • Get references. Check with the Better Business Bureau, banks, suppliers, and neighbors. Always contact references provided to you.
  • Know your rights. You have three days to cancel after signing a contract for home improvements. All cancellations must be in writing.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s