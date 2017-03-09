Various UMMC sites close Thursday due to power outages

By Published:

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Power outages across western New York have led to the closure of a number of United Memorial Medical Center facilities in Genesee County

The following facilities are closed on Thursday:

  • Cardiac Rehabilitation – 215 Summit Street, Batavia
  • Genesee Orthopaedics Batavia – 33 Chandler Avenue, Batavia
  • Internal Medicine – 229 Summit Street, Batavia
  • Laboratory & Diagnostics LeRoy – 8745 Lake Street Road LeRoy
  • Laboratory Pembroke – 860 Main Road, Corfu
  • Pain Care Center – 229 Summit Street, Batavia
  • Surgical Associates – 229 Summit Street, Batavia
  • Tountas Family Care – 3 Tountas Avenue, LeRoy
  • Urgent Care LeRoy – 8745 Lake Street Road, LeRoy
  • Women’s Care Batavia – 33 Chandler Avenue, Batavia (Prenatal visits will be seen at 127 North Street)

In addition to the facility closures, elective surgeries have been cancelled.

RELATED: Click here for News 4’s list of closings and delays.

For National Grid outages: click here for the utility’s county-by-county breakdown.

For NYSEG outages: click here for the utility’s county-by-county breakdown.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s