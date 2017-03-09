Various UMMC sites close Thursday due to power outages

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Power outages across western New York have led to the closure of a number of United Memorial Medical Center facilities in Genesee County
The following facilities are closed on Thursday:
- Cardiac Rehabilitation – 215 Summit Street, Batavia
- Genesee Orthopaedics Batavia – 33 Chandler Avenue, Batavia
- Internal Medicine – 229 Summit Street, Batavia
- Laboratory & Diagnostics LeRoy – 8745 Lake Street Road LeRoy
- Laboratory Pembroke – 860 Main Road, Corfu
- Pain Care Center – 229 Summit Street, Batavia
- Surgical Associates – 229 Summit Street, Batavia
- Tountas Family Care – 3 Tountas Avenue, LeRoy
- Urgent Care LeRoy – 8745 Lake Street Road, LeRoy
- Women’s Care Batavia – 33 Chandler Avenue, Batavia (Prenatal visits will be seen at 127 North Street)
In addition to the facility closures, elective surgeries have been cancelled.
RELATED: Click here for News 4’s list of closings and delays.
For National Grid outages: click here for the utility’s county-by-county breakdown.
For NYSEG outages: click here for the utility’s county-by-county breakdown.