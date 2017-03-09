Various UMMC sites close Thursday due to power outages

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Power outages across western New York have led to the closure of a number of United Memorial Medical Center facilities in Genesee County

The following facilities are closed on Thursday:

Cardiac Rehabilitation – 215 Summit Street, Batavia

215 Summit Street, Batavia Genesee Orthopaedics Batavia – 33 Chandler Avenue, Batavia

33 Chandler Avenue, Batavia Internal Medicine – 229 Summit Street, Batavia

229 Summit Street, Batavia Laboratory & Diagnostics LeRoy – 8745 Lake Street Road LeRoy

8745 Lake Street Road LeRoy Laboratory Pembroke – 860 Main Road, Corfu

860 Main Road, Corfu Pain Care Center – 229 Summit Street, Batavia

229 Summit Street, Batavia Surgical Associates – 229 Summit Street, Batavia

229 Summit Street, Batavia Tountas Family Care – 3 Tountas Avenue, LeRoy

3 Tountas Avenue, LeRoy Urgent Care LeRoy – 8745 Lake Street Road, LeRoy

8745 Lake Street Road, LeRoy Women’s Care Batavia – 33 Chandler Avenue, Batavia (Prenatal visits will be seen at 127 North Street)

In addition to the facility closures, elective surgeries have been cancelled.

RELATED: Click here for News 4’s list of closings and delays.

For National Grid outages: click here for the utility’s county-by-county breakdown.

For NYSEG outages: click here for the utility’s county-by-county breakdown.