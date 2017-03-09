Warming shelters in western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After high winds caused damage all across western New York, many people were left without power.
Multiple warming shelters were opened around the region. Here is the list:
Erie County
- Matt Urban Hope Center (8pm) – 1081 Broadway, Buffalo
- Harbor House (8pm) – 241 Genesee St, Buffalo
Niagara County
- Barker Fire Hall – 1660 Quaker Rd., Barker
- Frontier Fire Hall – 2176 Liberty Dr., Niagara Falls
- Lewiston #2 Fire Co. – 1705 Saunders Settlement Rd., Lewiston
- Olcott Fire Hall – 1691 Lockport St., Olcott
- Rapids Fire Co. – 7195 Plank Rd., Lockport
- Salvation Army – 50 Cottage St., Lockport
- Terry’s Corners Fire Hall – 7801 Chestnut Ridge Rd., Gasport
- Wilson Fire Hall – 250 Young St., Wilson
- Wright’s Corners Fire Hall – 4043 Lake Ave., Lockport
Genesee County
- Batavia Veterans Administration Hospital, Building 4 (open by 6pm) – 222 Richmond Avenue, Batavia
Orleans County
- Carlton Fire Hall – 13504 Waterport Carlton Road, Waterport
–THAT SHELTER WILL BE MOVING TO–
- Medina High School – 2 Mustang Drive, Medina
Wyoming County
- Varysburg Fire Hall – 2446 Route 20A, Varysburg