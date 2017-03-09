Warming shelters in western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After high winds caused damage all across western New York, many people were left without power.

Multiple warming shelters were opened around the region. Here is the list:

Erie County

  • Matt Urban Hope Center (8pm) – 1081 Broadway, Buffalo
  • Harbor House (8pm) – 241 Genesee St, Buffalo

Niagara County

  • Barker Fire Hall – 1660 Quaker Rd., Barker
  • Frontier Fire Hall – 2176 Liberty Dr., Niagara Falls
  • Lewiston #2 Fire Co. – 1705 Saunders Settlement Rd., Lewiston
  • Olcott Fire Hall – 1691 Lockport St., Olcott
  • Rapids Fire Co. – 7195 Plank Rd., Lockport
  • Salvation Army – 50 Cottage St., Lockport
  • Terry’s Corners Fire Hall – 7801 Chestnut Ridge Rd., Gasport
  • Wilson Fire Hall – 250 Young St., Wilson
  • Wright’s Corners Fire Hall – 4043 Lake Ave., Lockport

Genesee County

  • Batavia Veterans Administration Hospital, Building 4 (open by 6pm) – 222 Richmond Avenue, Batavia

Orleans County

  • Carlton Fire Hall – 13504 Waterport Carlton Road, Waterport
    –THAT SHELTER WILL BE MOVING TO–
  • Medina High School – 2 Mustang Drive, Medina

Wyoming County

  • Varysburg Fire Hall – 2446 Route 20A, Varysburg

