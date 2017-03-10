Man wanted for murder in Florida arrested at Niagara Falls border

PHOTO: WKMG Orlando

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)— U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man wanted for murder in Florida at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls Friday.

Officers say 31-year-old Annesto Bryan was in the custody of officers from Canada Border Services Agency when they determined he was wanted for murder in Osceola County, Florida.

According to WKMG in Orlando, Bryan was wanted for murder after a man’s body was found inside a burning vehicle. Police suspect Bryan and another Florida man are responsible.

Bryan was arrested and turned over to the Niagara Falls Police Department to face extradition to Florida.

