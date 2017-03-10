Nate Oats on UB loss: ‘They made it a grind-it-out game’

CLEVELAND, O.H. (WIVB) — The UB men’s basketball team’s quest for a MAC Tournament three-peat fell short Thursday night, losing to No. 6 seed Kent State in a game that featured 56 fouls and just fourteen made field goals in the second half between both teams.

Kent State’s Jimmy Hall led the scoring with 24 points, while UB senior Blake Hamilton finished with 17 points despite fouling out of the game with 4:47 to play.

The Bulls trailed 65-58 with 2:38 remaining, but Kent State’s Jaylin Walker fouled out and picked up a technical foul in the process, giving UB two extra foul shots to cut the lead to 65-62. The Bulls would cut the deficit to as little as one point, 66-65, but couldn’t make key shots down the stretch to tie or take the lead.

Watch as News 4 Sports’ Tom Martin talks about the loss with head coach Nate Oats.