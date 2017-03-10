Online counselors are helping local students

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Through the help of technology, Randolph Academy in Hamburg and Randolph, is helping students navigate through the difficulties of life and thrive at home and in the classroom.

For example, Jennifer Marrelli, a junior at the academy, used to bottle things up. Due to the help of a counselor at school and online, she’s been able to open up and express herself.

“She teaches me not to keep things inside,” Marrelli explained. “So if I’m feeling a certain way, not to hide it. Be open to talking to people. She made it better for me to talk to people.”

Each student at Randolph Academy sees a counselor. The school serves students with emotional and behavioral needs.

During the last school year, they started a service called Presence Learning. It’s online counseling with a therapist on the other end.

“I tell them all of my issues. We talk about it for 30 minutes at a time and it definitely helps,” Alex Johnson, a sophomore at the academy said.

It’s also an asset for the school counselors who have to jump in immediately if there’s a crisis.

“If a child has an emotional disturbance or if they have problems functioning in the classroom, they may have situations, they may have outbursts…they may need to go for a walk. They may need to (use other) resources. It can really be a plethora of different things,” Tyshae Newton, a school counselor at Randolph Academy said.

In the past, they would sometimes have to cancel regularly scheduled sessions in order provide crisis counseling for students. Now online and school counselors collaborate together and tailor the best treatment for each student.

As a result, Randolph Academy is one of six winners in the U.S. to receive an award from Presence Learning for their work. It’s helped many students who now say they’re ready to take on the world.

