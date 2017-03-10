Residents still in the dark three days after major wind storm

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of people in western New York were still without power Friday evening. Wednesday, strong winds caused heavy damage throughout the region.

For many people living in Erie County, they haven’t had power in three days. Utility companies estimate customers will have to go at least one more night without power.

“Well it’s kind of frustrating now being so long. Now I find out it won’t be turned on until 11 o’clock Saturday night,” said Thomas Wales, Orchard Park resident.

Wales says this is the longest he’s been without power since the 1970’s. He went to dozens of stores searching for generators, but many stores were sold out. Now that Wales finally has a generator, his family is trying to stay warm in their house despite the freezing temperatures.

“It’s 51 degrees in the house which makes it a little chilly, but we’re in double flannel shirts and even sometimes a coat in the house just to stay relatively warm,” said Wales.

Orchard Park residents lost power Wednesday morning. Some say they’re incredibly lucky they didn’t lose more than just power.

“I stood in the kitchen and just watched the three trees come right down. That big gust of wind that came up, it sounded like the roof was going to come off,” said Nancy Eberlin, Orchard Park resident.

Hundreds, if not thousands of customers might not see their lights on until Saturday night.

Residents say at this point, all they can do is wait.

“There is really nothing more I can do, I’ve done everything I can possibly do, but I never thought it would be this long,” said Wales.

NYSEG estimates the majority of residents will have power by 11:00 pm Saturday.