WATCH: Kids interrupt professor during BBC interview

SOUTH KOREA (WIVB) — During a live BBC World News interview, a political science professor in South Korea had some unexpected visitors.

The video below, courtesy of BBC News on YouTube, shows Robert E. Kelly speaking about impeached South Korean Presiden Park Geun-hye via webcam.

Mid-interview, a young girl swung through the door and came up to her father.

“I think one of your children has just walked in,” the BBC host said.

Shortly after the girl arrived, another child came in in a bouncer, followed by a horrified woman who promptly removed them from the room.

As this moment unfolded, Kelly calmly stated, “Pardon me. My apologies.”

