What is clean eating? A registered dietitian explains the benefits

SCRANTON, Penn. (WBRE/WYOU) — You may have heard of something called ‘clean eating’. It’s not about ridding food of dirt but instead making food choices that are as close to their natural form as possible. The goal of clean eating is to consume whole foods that are minimally processed. A local clinical dietitian spoke about making clean food choices and how those choices can benefit your health.

We all share one thing in common when it comes to meal time: satisfy your hunger with foods that taste good. But Geisinger Registered Dietitian Misty Duchnik says the goal of clean eating is all that and much more. “People are going back to the root of nutrition and the root of food production.”

The rule of clean eating is to limit or eliminate processed foods that contain such additives as sugar, salt and preservatives.”You’re basically buying the food without added things so you’re not getting extra substances in your food,” said Ms. Duchnik.

Clean eaters avoid canned goods, increase their whole grains, whole fruits and vegetables and choose clean sugars like maple syrup, honey and dehydrated sugar cane juice. Ms. Duchnik said, “When we start refining these foods, we’re taking away vital nutrients and that’s where it becomes a problem.”

For example, one way of making chicken salad clean is by using chicken by where antibiotiics are not used, beans that are fresh and veggies that are home grown. You’ll likely see a boost to your immune system and experience other health benefits by upping your intake of clean foods. “Those things are going to be full of nutrients like fiber and vitamins and minerals and that’s truly what keeps us healthy. That’s what keeps our skin healthy. That’s what keeps our digestive system healthy,” said Ms. Duchnik.

Another benefit of clean eating is you may discover you have much more energy. So make sure you read the food labels to make more clean eating choices.

